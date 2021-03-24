Rose Bowl Drops Slander Claim From TM Fight With Pasadena

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The group behind college football's Rose Bowl is dropping an accusation of slander from a broader legal battle with the game's California host city, Pasadena, over the trademark rights to the iconic name. In a motion filed Tuesday in California federal court, the game's organizer said its lawsuit's claim of so-called slander of title against Pasadena had been mooted because the city had fully admitted that it does not own trademarks related to the yearly game. "Only as a result of this litigation has the city recently acknowledged in its filings with this court the unambiguous and objective truth: The trademarks at...

