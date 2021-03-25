Supreme Court's View On Foreign Discovery Eagerly Awaited

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether U.S. law allows federal courts to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, potentially resolving a question over the U.S. judiciary's role in private arbitration that has inspired intense debate within the arbitration community. The justices on Monday accepted aerospace parts maker Servotronics Inc.'s petition for writ of certiorari. The company is challenging the Seventh Circuit's September decision to reject its petition under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code for permission to subpoena Boeing for documents to be used in an arbitration brought by Rolls-Royce PLC in London before the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators....

