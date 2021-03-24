NJ Construction Co. Must Face FCA Claims, But Prez Won't

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge largely signed off Wednesday on the government's False Claims Act allegations that a subcontractor misrepresented its work with businesses run by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals on a federally funded project, but tossed claims that its president was involved in the alleged misconduct. In ruling on dismissal bids over the six-count complaint, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman upheld five counts against C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. and nixed all claims against Peter Abbonizio with respect to a purported scheme to use "disadvantaged business entity" companies in a pass-through manner to falsely claim credit for using such...

