Instagram Influencer Charged With Bilking Bitcoin From Fans

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Instagram influencer Jay Mazini, 25, was charged with wire fraud in New York federal court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing at least $2.5 million by tricking followers into sending him bitcoins with the false promise that he'd pay above-market rates for the cryptocurrency. Mazini, who prosecutors referred to by his given name, Jebara Igbara, allegedly posted videos on his Instagram advertising that he would buy bitcoins at prices between 3.5% to 5% over market value and would wire cash in return. But when it came time for the funds to be wired, the money never arrived for some, while others never...

