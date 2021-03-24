7-Eleven Touts Flexible Work Hours In Calif. Franchisee Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A 7-Eleven franchise owner — who is among four suing the company for allegedly misclassifying them as independent contractors while treating them like store managers — conceded during a California federal bench trial Wednesday that he sets his own schedule, works just 10 to 15 hours a week and takes vacations when he wants. The testimony came on the second day of a videoconferenced trial that 7-Eleven says essentially threatens the stability of the entire franchise system in the state should the owners prove their claims that they are owed over $11 million in business expenses. Plaintiff Maninder "Paul" Lobana, who...

