Klobuchar Says Congress Has Rare Shot At Antitrust Overhaul

Law360 (March 24, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Congress has a "once in a century" opportunity for a sweeping overhaul of antitrust law, but the exact end game for proposals currently under discussion remains unclear, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the head of the Senate's antitrust subcommittee, said Wednesday. Klobuchar, a longtime proponent of tougher competition enforcement and the architect of the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act introduced last month, said during the American Bar Association's annual spring antitrust meeting that the future of reform remains "hard to say." The bill's proposed measures include lowering the threshold needed to block mergers, expanding the type of competitive harms that could lead...

