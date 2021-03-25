Contractors Tell 11th Circ. Wage Violations Aren't Fraud

Law360, Miami (March 25, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Two brothers who were convicted in a Miami low-income housing fraud scheme told the Eleventh Circuit that their alleged misdeeds — including not paying appropriate wages required by law on a county contract project — didn't amount to fraud because the county didn't suffer financial harm. In oral arguments before an appellate panel Thursday, Richard Klugh, who argued on behalf of brothers Javier Estepa and Diego Alejandro Estepa-Vasquez, said the evidence that the brothers concealed wage violations does not amount to a wire fraud conspiracy or scheme because the alleged victim, Miami-Dade County, did not suffer financially. "If we don't cabin...

