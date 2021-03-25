Union Pacific Fails To Escape Truck Driver's Biometric Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge rejected Union Pacific's bid to toss a lawsuit claiming that it unlawfully collected and used a truck driver's biometric data, saying the worker's claims aren't blocked by the Federal Railroad Safety and Interstate Commerce Commission Termination acts. U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said Wednesday that Union Pacific Railroad Co. couldn't convince him that the railroad act blocks the biometric suit launched by David Fluery, who drives a truck for a logistics company, because the railroad hasn't shown that certain security requirements it follows under a volunteer government program constitute regulations that would trigger preemption. The railroad also...

