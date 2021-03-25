Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Artist Says Puma Ripped His Design For Basketball Gear

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Sportswear giant Puma has been using an artist's trademarked design in a national advertising campaign for basketball apparel without the artist's permission, according to a suit filed in New York federal court Thursday.

Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts alleges that Puma North America Inc. cribbed his "Roar" mark design, which is a hand-drawn outline of upper and lower rows of sharp, animal-like teeth.

Roberts has used the mark commercially since 2014, and applied for trademark registration in December 2018. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered it in November 2019, according to the complaint.

He is seeking a permanent injunction barring Puma...

