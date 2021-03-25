What To Watch For When Goldman Cert. Fight Hits High Court

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs and a class of its shareholders are taking their decade-old securities fraud battle to the U.S. Supreme Court next week for oral arguments that are poised to address more than just the knotty certification issues being put before the justices. At its core, the case asks the high court to square two of its own precedential decisions regarding defendants' ability to challenge class certification in securities suits, particularly ones like the Goldman suit that proceed on the so-called inflation maintenance theory — the idea that misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from dropping. But advocates for...

