Justices Will Bring Welcome Resolution In Int'l Discovery Row

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- On March 22, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its grant of a petition for a writ of certiorari in Servotronics Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC et al.,[1] which sought the court's review of a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit that Title 28 of the U.S. Code, Section 1782, may not be used in aid of private international arbitrations. The court's review of Servotronics, which is likely prompted at least in part by the current circuit split on whether Section 1782 authorizes discovery for use in foreign private arbitrations, may lead to a ruling that clarifies the...

