'90s Hip-Hop Group Founder Sued Over Song Royalties

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The founder of the 1990s hip-hop group Arrested Development failed to pay royalties and give proper credit on its song "Africa's Inside Me," a New York songwriter alleged in a lawsuit removed to Georgia federal court Wednesday. Todd A. Thomas is still making money off the song through platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and other online streaming services, actor and singer Fulani S. Hart of Brooklyn said in his suit removed from Fayette Superior Court to the Northern District of Georgia. Hart said under Georgia's equity law, Thomas owes him an accounting of the revenue the song has generated to...

