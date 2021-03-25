Uber, Lyft Can't Shake Mass. AG's Misclassification Suit

Law360 (March 25, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Uber and Lyft cannot escape the Massachusetts attorney general's lawsuit alleging the ride-hailing giants misclassify their drivers as independent contractors, a Massachusetts state judge ruled Thursday, saying the state has made strong enough allegations for the case to continue. In the order, Suffolk County Superior Court Justice Kenneth Salinger rejected motions to dismiss from Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc., which sought to toss the lawsuit Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed in July 2020 asking for a ruling that the companies must classify their drivers as employees under state employment law. Justice Salinger said Healey's complaint shows there is a...

