Tribe 'Can't Rewrite The Law,' Judge Says In Land Trust Case

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Tuesday over the government's bid to undo a lower court order finding that the U.S. Department of the Interior overstepped its authority by refusing to take Michigan land into trust for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The DOI denied the tribe's bid to take land parcels in Michigan's Lower Peninsula into trust to eventually open gambling facilities there, finding that such land purchases would not consolidate or enhance tribal lands or advance the tribe's welfare. But U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden concluded last March that the agency can't deny the tribe's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS