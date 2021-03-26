Nigeria's Fight Against $48M Award Heads To Top UK Court

Law360, London (March 26, 2021, 5:28 PM GMT) -- Britain's top court has agreed to hear an appeal from Nigeria's federal airports authority challenging a ruling that sided with a construction company seeking to enforce parts of a $48 million arbitration award. The U.K. Supreme Court agreed to examine an appeal from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Feb. 16, according to a decision list issued on Friday. The authority is challenging a decision from the Court of Appeal overturning an order that prevented AIC Ltd. seeking damages over an abandoned hotel commission in the African country. The appellate court sided with AIC in November after finding that the lower...

