Real Estate Investment Platform Prodigy Network Hits Ch. 7

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment platform Prodigy Network has filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in Delaware bankruptcy court, claiming its bank accounts are dry as it faces lawsuits alleging it wasted millions in investment funds it lured in with fraudulent claims. In court papers filed Thursday, New York-based Prodigy — which is facing suits by investors who claimed to have lost millions on a Chicago real estate project — claimed its sole asset was a $10,000 deposit with a law firm and that it is carrying just under $4.8 million in secured debt and facing just under $1.5 million in unsecured claims. However, the property...

