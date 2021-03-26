Tribal, Religious Groups Back Apache Bid To Halt Copper Mine

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Native American groups, religious groups and legal scholars have urged the Ninth Circuit to block the federal government's planned transfer of sacred tribal land in Arizona, saying the destruction of the site for the Resolution Copper mine project would run roughshod over an Apache group's religious rights. Three groups of amici — the National Congress of American Indians and Indian law scholars, the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty and others, and religious liberty legal scholars — filed briefs Thursday backing nonprofit Apache Stronghold's bid to overturn a decision allowing the federal government to transfer the Western Apaches' sacred Chi'chil Bildagoteel land,...

