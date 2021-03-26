Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Alabama Football Player Hits NCAA With Concussion Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former University of Alabama running back hit the National Collegiate Athletic Association with a proposed class action on Thursday, claiming the organization knew about the dangers of head injuries for decades but failed to protect football players at the top-tier program.

The complaint was filed in Georgia federal court by Kerry Goode, who played for Alabama from 1983 to 1987 before his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. Goode says he later suffered symptoms including numbness, slurred speech, twitching, muscle atrophy and other neurological issues before ultimately being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral...

