Ex-Alabama Football Player Hits NCAA With Concussion Suit

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former University of Alabama running back hit the National Collegiate Athletic Association with a proposed class action on Thursday, claiming the organization knew about the dangers of head injuries for decades but failed to protect football players at the top-tier program. The complaint was filed in Georgia federal court by Kerry Goode, who played for Alabama from 1983 to 1987 before his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. Goode says he later suffered symptoms including numbness, slurred speech, twitching, muscle atrophy and other neurological issues before ultimately being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS