Calif. Tribe Says County Can't Dodge Suit Over Casino Pact

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal court shouldn't toss the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians' lawsuit that claims a contract regarding its recently built casino was unlawful because of supposedly unfair tax arrangements, the tribe said, arguing federal law governs the claims. The tribe filed a brief Thursday in opposition to Amador County's motion to dismiss its suit, telling the court that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act supersedes any state law that the county argues could control the suit's claims. The contract in question between the county and tribe, an intergovernmental services agreement that required the tribe to compensate the county for any...

