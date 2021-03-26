Appeals Court Upholds Verdict In Monster Heart Attack Case

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has rejected an appeal from a man who lost a jury verdict in a suit alleging that Monster Beverage Corp.'s drinks gave him a heart attack, finding that the judge in the trial court was not wrong to separate the case into phases or exclude certain expert testimony. The appeals panel on Thursday affirmed the verdict, adding that there was ample evidence that Cody Dean Bledsoe's cardiac arrest could have been caused by other factors, such as choking on a piece of food and his prior medical condition. Even if the judge's decisions had been in error,...

