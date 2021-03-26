Taxation With Representation: Sullivan, Wachtell, Skadden

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Canadian Pacific Railway buys Kansas City Southern for $29 billion, WeWork is valued at $9 billion in a merger, and technology companies Synnex and Tech Data merge in a $7.2 billion deal. Canadian Pacific's $29B Kansas City Acquisition Canadian Pacific Railway inked a roughly $29 billion cash-and-stock deal to purchase fellow freight railroad operator Kansas City Southern to create the first rail network connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada in a bet on the benefits of an updated trade agreement, with guidance from 12 law firms, the companies said March 21. The Sullivan & Cromwell...

