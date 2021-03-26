Illinois Gov. Vetoes Injury Award Interest Bill

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a bill Thursday that would tack on 9% prejudgment interest to personal injury and wrongful death verdicts, saying it would be too burdensome for hospitals and medical professionals and would drive up health care costs. The legislation, which passed the state's Democrat-controlled General Assembly in January, had Illinois' defense bar worried that it could be used to jack up awards by plaintiffs attorneys, who countered that the bill will spark speedier settlements and discourage delay tactics. Pritzker said Thursday that because most Illinois hospitals are self-insured, they'd have to pay for the costs of the law...

