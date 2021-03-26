Oakland A's Win Bid To Curb Toxic Releases Near Future Park

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A metal shredding facility that the Oakland Athletics baseball team said pollutes the air and water in the community around a planned stadium project will lose its special hazardous waste exemptions after a California state court judge recently ruled that they're illegal. The California Department of Toxic Substances Control must rescind waivers it issued that allow Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. to get around some requirements of the state's Hazardous Waste Control Law, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Paul D. Herbert said on Tuesday. The waivers violate a separate state law and its implementing regulations that is specifically directed at metal shredders,...

