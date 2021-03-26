Insys Exec Says 5th Circ. Ruling Should Keep Her Out Of Jail

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Former Insys Therapeutics Inc. manager Sunrise Lee, convicted in an opioid kickback scheme, argued Friday that a recent Fifth Circuit ruling upping the burden of proof for lessor players in a scheme should keep her out of prison until the First Circuit hears her appeal. Lee, a former Insys sales manager convicted after a blockbuster three-month trial in early 2019 for her role in an opioid kickback and fraud scheme, told U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that the Fifth Circuit's recent reversal of the fraud conviction of a home health company's office manager boosts her chances on appeal. Lee fears...

