IBM Must Face Some Claims In Age Bias Collective Action

Law360 (March 26, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- IBM must face some, though not all, claims leveled in a collective action brought against the multinational tech company by former workers who allege they were fired as part of a campaign to replace older employees with younger ones, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Friday. In a 77-page order, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni partially granted IBM's three motions for judgment on the pleadings, finding that the former IBM employees who have consented to opt into the suit and who signed arbitration provisions in their separation agreements cannot participate in the class and collective action. By signing the agreements, the "arbitration...

