Benefits Fund Tells 11th Circ. To Leave Class Cert. Alone

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A class of investors urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to affirm class certification in their suit accusing a lighting company of misleading them about its financial health, saying that their injuries are common and the alleged misconduct would affect every shareholder in the same way. In a brief filed with the appeals court, the Acuity Brands Inc. investors said the Eleventh Circuit should uphold U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen's interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 decision in Comcast v. Behrend, which holds class certification is inappropriate in an antitrust case if the plaintiff fails to connect shareholder losses...

