Ex-NFL Players Sack Case Over CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Three former NFL players dropped their proposed class action against the National Football League's retirement and disability benefits plans, after claiming the plans violated federal law by toggling certain benefits from one plan to another with fewer protections. In a one-line notice filed Friday, retired players Lance Brown, Amon Gordon and Charles Grant told an Illinois federal court simply that they ended their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. They had claimed that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan transferred protected disability payments to a separate plan without those same guardrails preventing vested benefits from being reduced. In their...

