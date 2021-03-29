Justices Won't Hear Atty's $1.5M VW Emissions Fee Complaint

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a Ninth Circuit decision that barred an attorney from pursuing a $1.5 million lien against Volkswagen AG to recover unpaid attorney fees tied to the automaker's $10 billion deal that resolved multidistrict litigation over its emissions cheating. As customary, the high court justices did not indicate why they passed on reviewing an appeal lodged by James B. Feinman seeking to reverse a ruling that he could not collect attorneys fees. The appellate panel in August unanimously upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in California, saying he got it right...

