Walmart Can't Hold Security Info From Texas Shooting Victims

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. must release various risk assessments and store security information to the families of victims of a 2019 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, despite its argument the families were seeking irrelevant documents, a state appellate court held. The Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso ruled Friday that Walmart must comply with discovery requests from families of victims with the exception of two categories of documents, rejecting the store's argument that many constituted impermissible "fishing expeditions." The retailer petitioned the court for mandamus relief in September, arguing a trial court allowed the families to seek discovery of information that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS