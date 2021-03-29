Troutman Sanders Malpractice Suit Isn't Timely, Ill. Panel Says

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court affirmed a ruling Friday that a former reality television star waited too long to bring legal malpractice claims against the firm formerly known as Troutman Sanders, which he accused of failing to keep him from investing millions in sham films. Bill Busbice Jr., who appeared in the shows "Wildgame Nation" and "Country Buck$," and his companies Ollawood Productions LLC and Ecibsub LLC alleged the firm — now known as Troutman Pepper — failed to realize a screenshot of a bank account he relied on before investing in the movies was phony and should not have pursued an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS