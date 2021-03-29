Ga. Judge Doubts Validity Of $10M Ponzi Scheme Claims

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge indicated on Monday he is likely to toss a $10 million proposed class action against several investment advisers over an alleged Ponzi scheme, saying he doubts the validity of the claims. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II told Ohio investment advisory firm Matson Money Inc. he'd try to rule by the end of April on its motion to dismiss claims by seven Georgia investors that it is liable for fraud committed by a co-adviser. The plaintiffs allege they invested over $2 million in accounts managed by Matson Money through an alleged co-adviser, Christopher Burns and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS