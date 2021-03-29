Insys Brass Knew Opioid Scripts Were Bogus, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A group of convicted Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives knew when they bribed doctors to prescribe opioids that some of the powerful drugs would go to people who didn't need them, federal prosecutors told the First Circuit in a bid to reinstate part of a landmark guilty verdict. Onetime billionaire John Kapoor, the company's founder, along with former executives Sunrise Lee, Rich Simon and Joe Rowan all conspired to violate the Controlled Substances Act when they effectively acted as white-collar drug dealers, the government argued in a brief filed Friday. The group was convicted on a racketeering charge, marking the first successful...

