Celebrity Trainer's Row With Greenberg Traurig Revived

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel revived a legal malpractice suit against Greenberg Traurig LLP and one of its partners brought by celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels, who alleges the attorney botched contract negotiations for her dietary supplement ad campaign and cost her millions of dollars. The three-judge panel found Friday that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young erred when he granted summary adjudication to Greenberg Traurig and partner David P. Markman in "The Biggest Loser" trainer's suit, reversing the decision and remanding the case to the trial court. "We hold, the trial court abused its discretion by excluding portions of...

