ICE Says It Will Release Migrant Families In 15 Days Or Less

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the California federal court overseeing a long-running class action over detention conditions for migrant children that it will release detained families within 15 days, a commitment that counsel for the minors called toothless. The announcement came in a joint status report filed on Friday by both parties to the Flores settlement agreement — so named for the plaintiff in the case, Jenny Flores, a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador who arrived in the U.S. alone in the 1980s. The 1997 agreement established certain protections for migrant children in government custody, including that they should not...

