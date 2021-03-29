Chancery Nixes Fired McDonald's CEO's Bid To Limit Info

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A former McDonald's CEO on Monday lost most of his attempts to curb the fast-food chain's demands for information in a lawsuit seeking to claw back $32 million in severance benefits he received after being fired for having an improper relationship with a subordinate. Ruling after an argument held by teleconference, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III found in McDonald's favor on all but one request to compel answers from Stephen J. Easterbrook on a range of issues, including his part in approving a stock award for an employee with whom he was having an intimate relationship. The court also rejected...

