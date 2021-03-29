Google Hit With Privacy Suit Over Data Shared In Ad Auctions

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Google is breaking its privacy promises "billions of times every day" by selling and sharing consumers' personal information with the thousands of companies that participate in its digital ad auctions without users' knowledge or permission, according to a putative class action filed in California federal court Friday. The new 118-page complaint takes aim at Google's proprietary advertising auction process effectuated through real-time bidding auctions. Thousands of advertisers, publishers, hedge funds, political campaigns and even the federal government participate in these auctions, where they have milliseconds to bid on a digital ad to send to a specific individual and the winner pays...

