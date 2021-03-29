Mass. AG Sues Over Sloppy Asbestos Work At YMCA

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Shoddy asbestos removal at a YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts, may have exposed school children, building residents and the center's staff to airborne particles of the potent cancer-causing material, according to a lawsuit announced Monday by the state's attorney general. Workers with Ray Services Inc., a Massachusetts construction firm, disregarded basic protective steps and flouted safety laws when they removed asbestos-laden materials from the building, causing fibers of the dangerous material to spread through the air, according to the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Maura Healey in Suffolk Superior Court. When visiting the construction site in March 2019, inspectors from the state also...

