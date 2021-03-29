Weinstein Accusers Get Case Paused To Attempt Mediation

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday stayed a sexual assault case against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, after the four women filing suit told the judge they were taking their claims against the disgraced movie mogul to mediation. U.S. District Judge George Daniels granted a joint motion by the parties to stay the case while the women take their claims to mediators in a "claims resolution program" for alleged victims of Weinstein. The four unnamed women of varying ages — 35, 38, 43 and 70 — alleged in a suit filed in New York State court in May that the disgraced media...

