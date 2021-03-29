Ghislaine Maxwell Hit With New Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360 (March 29, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of grooming underage girls for sex with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was hit with child sex trafficking charges for the first time on Monday in a new indictment alleging that she recruited and paid a 14-year-old victim. Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Maxwell with sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy in a superseding indictment, which accuses her of luring a girl to Epstein's Florida home for nude massages and sex acts between 2001 and 2004. Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed the girl by normalizing "inappropriate and abusive conduct," sending her gifts of lingerie and paying her hundreds of dollars in...

