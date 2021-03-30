Pratt & Whitney Can't Exit $1B Radioactive Subdivision Suit

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court has rejected Pratt & Whitney's bid for summary judgment against property owners in their suit alleging that the company owes over $1 billion for contamination that allegedly damaged their water supply and caused a cancer cluster, destroying their property values. West Palm Beach-based U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra on Monday denied the motion for summary judgment from Raytheon Technologies' Pratt & Whitney unit after finding that his earlier decision to allow testimony from the property owners' appraisal expert, John Kilpatrick, largely subverts the summary judgment request. The court found that the property owners adequately supported their...

