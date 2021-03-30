Real Estate Rumors: JPMorgan, HypeClub, RedSky Capital

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has loaned $32 million for a North Miami apartment building project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan to a venture of LeFrak Organization and Turnberry Associates is for 2201 Sole Mia Square Lane, where the venture is building 187 residential units as well as a parking garage with 320 spaces, according to the report. Online sneaker retailer HypeClub has inked a deal to lease 2,900 square feet in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at 285 Lafayette St., which is owned by Kushner Cos., and the...

