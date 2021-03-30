Pinterest's Race, Gender Bias Hurts Biz, Del. Suit Says

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Two top officers and six directors of social media company Pinterest Inc. were hit with a stockholder derivative suit in Delaware's Chancery Court late Monday, seeking damages for the company arising from allegedly deep-seated and neglected workplace gender and race discrimination. The suit, filed by the Key West Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan, takes aim at the same claims that prompted a pair of now-consolidated derivative stockholder actions late last year in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. On both coasts, investors accused co-founders Benjamin Silbermann and Evan Sharp as well as Pinterest's directors of ignoring...

