Steel Parts Importer Settles FCA Claims Alleging Duty Evasion

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. importer of welded pipe fittings from China reached a settlement with a domestic manufacturer to resolve allegations in a lawsuit against several importers that it evaded a 182.9% anti-dumping duty order. In a joint statement to a California federal court on Monday, importer Smith-Cooper International Inc. and Tennessee-based Island Industries Inc. said that they had resolved claims that the so-called welded outlets were being brought into the country within shipments of steel pipe nipples — which are not subject to anti-dumping duties — to avoid the additional cost. The details of the settlement, which are subject to the court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS