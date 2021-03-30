NFL Players' Union Ducks Claim It Ruined Agent's Reputation

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The NFL players' union dodged a suit alleging it destroyed an agent's reputation and continued to cripple his career prospects after improperly suspending his license, with a Michigan federal judge ruling Tuesday that state tort claims are preempted by federal labor laws. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis dismissed Vincent Porter's suit, which alleged that the National Football League Players Association cost him at least $2.8 million in lost client earnings and potential future client earnings. According to Porter, the NFLPA harassed him on social media over federal fraud charges that were ultimately tossed, even after an arbitrator found that the...

