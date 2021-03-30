Justices Grapple With Harm Line In FCRA Class Standing Row

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared receptive to allowing more than 1,800 class members who had inaccurate credit information disseminated to third parties by TransUnion to recover damages under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, but questioned whether thousands of other members whose information wasn't publicly shared could also participate. During oral arguments in a complex FCRA case Tuesday, the Supreme Court mulled whether a risk of harm is sufficient to establish standing in class action lawsuits. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) During an oral arguments session that spanned an hour and a half, the high court weighed how to apply Article...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS