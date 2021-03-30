'Creative' Insurance MDL Over Ski Fees Axed, For Now

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed multidistrict litigation alleging Vail Resorts' decision to shut down ski slopes due to the pandemic constituted a "quarantine" that triggered insurance policies on customers' ski passes, saying the consumers' "creative" definition of a quarantine "makes no sense," but she'll give them another shot at pleading. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers appeared skeptical of the pass holders' argument that Vail Resorts Management Co.'s decision to shut down its ski resorts in March 2020 to passholders was a "quarantine" that falls under the insureds' "peril" provision of United Specialty...

