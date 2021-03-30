7th Circ. Backs Winery Union's 'Cellar Lives Matter' Vest Win

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit affirmed Tuesday a National Labor Relations Board finding that a California winery violated the National Labor Relations Act by prohibiting a worker from wearing pro-union clothing that said "Cellar Lives Matter," rejecting the winery's arguments that the slogan was racially insensitive and offensive in this context. A unanimous three-judge panel denied Constellation Brands Inc.'s petition challenging the board's finding that Woodbridge Winery ran afoul of workers' union rights by banning its employee, Manuel Chavez, from wearing the vest with the slogan while union negotiations were ongoing. "We see no evidence that the slogan criticized or degraded anyone of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS