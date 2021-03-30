Peloton Beats Designer's Patent Suit, Wins $5.5M In Atty Fees

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded the popular exercise company Peloton $4.3 million in attorney fees and $1.2 million in interest Tuesday, finding that its former designer must pay legal expenses Peloton incurred while defending itself against a yearslong patent infringement lawsuit. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said New York City-based Peloton Interactive Inc., known for its popular computerized fitness equipment, is entitled to $5.5 million in attorney fees after Peloton won summary judgment of non-infringement and patent invalidity against Villency Design Group, its one-time designers. "We are obviously pleased with the court's order requiring Villency Design Group to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS