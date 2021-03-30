Mich. Judge Nixes Casino Developers' Suit Against Tribe

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a $9 million suit by two development companies against the gaming authority of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians over the planned construction of new casinos, finding that there's no federal question for the court to consider. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ruled on Tuesday that JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Future LLC have made "routine" state law claims in their contractual disputes against the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority, saying that its status as a tribal authority isn't enough to justify federal jurisdiction in the dispute over the failure to build two...

