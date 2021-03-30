Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

London Co. Says Calif. Wrong Venue For Trade Secrets Spat

Law360 (March 30, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A London logistics startup backed by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have urged a California federal court to dump a "contrived" trade secrets suit from Long Beach, California-based Vanguard Logistics Services (USA) Inc., saying the Golden State lacks jurisdiction to hear the dispute.

Beacon Technologies Inc. and its co-founder Fraser Robinson said in a Monday court filing that California shipping company Vanguard Logistics Services is trying to blur the lines of personal jurisdiction and to smear Robinson with false accusations that he joined Vanguard's board of directors to steal Vanguard's trade secrets to launch a "copycat" company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!